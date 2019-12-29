KIT CARSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Approximately 3,600 residents are still without electricity since a wind-driven snowstorm blew down power lines Saturday in eastern Colorado.

A dispatcher at K-C Electric’s headquarters in Hugo told CBS4 early Sunday afternoon that all crews were out in the company’s coverage area which includes Kit Carson, Cheyenne and part of Lincoln counties.

The dispatcher confirmed the damage to the system was caused by downed power lines and short-outs due to wind whipping lines. Frost on lines also contributed to outages.

At 1:45 p.m., the company’s outage map reflected three large outages in Bethune and Burlington in Kit Carson County and another in the town of Cheyenne Wells in Cheyenne County.

Bethune resident Lawrence Eggerding said his electricity went out 3 p.m. Saturday and returned only briefly on Sunday. He is using a generator instead.

“The neighbors are coming over and charging their phones,” he joked.

K-C Electric is not estimating the time its workers may have repairs completed.

Eggerding said the conditions are still poor in the area. He estimated the wind to be steady at 35 miles per hour, sometimes gusting to 50 m.p.h.

Very windy conditions across the eastern plains today. Winds will begin to weaken this evening. #COwx pic.twitter.com/n4uD7Dp68b — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 29, 2019

It is not, he admitted, the preferred weather to be elevated in a bucket truck while repairing power lines.

“I’m just praying for their safety,” Eggerding said.