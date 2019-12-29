



In May of 2019, 82.8% of Denver voters cast ballots against Initiative 300 and in favor of keeping Denver’s Urban Camping Ban in place. Friday, a Denver County Judge struck down the camping ban saying it violates the 8th Amendment.

While activists consider this a victory for the homeless, advocates like the President and CEO of the Denver Rescue Mission Brad Meuli say this could make it more difficult for them to serve individuals experiencing homelessness.

“My message is to the people on the street, come in and let’s try to help you, and that’s really our message,” he said.

The Denver Rescue Mission has been serving Denver’s homeless population for the last 128 years.

“Last year, we had 700 men come through our Next Step program and 400 of those men are no longer homeless.”

He feels overturning the camping ban isn’t the best way to take care of our homeless.

“This ruling is a great concern to us, we don’t think people should stay on the streets. We think they should come into facilities like Denver Rescue Mission, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, Volunteers of America where they can get the help that they need.”

Friday’s ruling prohibits Denver Police from arresting or harassing individuals experiencing homeless who choose to camp on public property.

“I don’t think anyone should stay outside, I wouldn’t want to stay outside. I think folks should come in where it’s warm, where it’s safe, where you can go to the bathroom or you can take a shower.”

Despite Saturday night’s snow and cold, the Denver Rescue Mission said they still had 240 beds and mats available.

Several local business owners who spoke with CBS4’s Joel Hillan did not agree with the judge’s ruling, but declined to go on the record, fearing retribution from activists who have a history of protesting businesses which they feel support the ban as well as harassing employees and customers.

Officials with the City and County of Denver say they’ll appeal the ruling, regardless, Meuli’s message remains the same.

“We just want to help people and help them to get them out of poverty, out of experiencing homelessness.”