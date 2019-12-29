  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos face the Oakland Raiders in their last game of the 2019 season. The team is dubbing it their annual “Fan Appreciation Game.”

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 17: Place kicker Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks off to the Denver Broncos to start the game during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Broncos play at Empower Field at Mile High at 2:25 p.m. Fans will have the chance to win Broncos prizes in an arcade-style claw machine on Level 1.

The team is also handing out nearly 1,000 gift cards to fans in the tailgating lots and around the stadium.

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 22: A group of military jets fly over the stadium during the National Anthem before a game between the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Alex Hairston, a Broadway performer who co-stars in the upcoming Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, will sing the National Anthem.

