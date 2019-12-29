Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos face the Oakland Raiders in their last game of the 2019 season. The team is dubbing it their annual “Fan Appreciation Game.”
The Broncos play at Empower Field at Mile High at 2:25 p.m. Fans will have the chance to win Broncos prizes in an arcade-style claw machine on Level 1.
The team is also handing out nearly 1,000 gift cards to fans in the tailgating lots and around the stadium.
Alex Hairston, a Broadway performer who co-stars in the upcoming Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, will sing the National Anthem.