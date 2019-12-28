AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Arapahoe County District Court judge sentenced an 18-year-old man to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years. Marquez Woodruff was 17 years old when he killed 36-year-old Terry Capler.

Aurora police responded to Capler’s home on Clinton Street on Dec. 16, 2017. Police found him dead in the living room.

Capler’s roommate told police he went to pick Woodruff and his girlfriend up and bring them to the house. Woodruff and Capler were reportedly friends.

Police say the four drank alcohol and consumed drugs. Woodruff then pulled out his gun, randomly, and shot Capler.

“Woodruff took no accountability for his decisions then and takes no accountability for Capler’s death now. In 2017, he carried a loaded gun, got high on cocaine and other drugs, and ran after shooting Terry Capler four times at very close range. He never reported the shooting – police had to find him using cell phone records,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Amy Ferrin.

Capler had four children. Other family members spoke at the sentencing.

“Terry was the glue that helped keep my family together,” Capler’s sister told the judge.

His sole daughter said Woodruff “took the heart from my chest.”

District Attorney George Brauchler criticized the possibility of Woodruff being paroled.

“Make no mistake, this killer is not required to serve anywhere near 40 years. And he likely will not. He will be allowed to apply for a special program for those juveniles who have earned long sentences through murder, and — if successfully completed — he will be presumed safe to return to our communities. This is no joke. This is our law. The Capler family deserved better. Future victims deserve better. Colorado deserves better,” Brauchler said.