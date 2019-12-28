Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they arrested 18-year-old Kamyl Xavier Garrette in the deadly shooting at a JCPenney store on Friday. Nathan Poindexter, 17, died in the shooting.
Police say Garrette is charged with first degree murder. Further details about his arrest were not released.
While the Poindexter family mourned, police swarmed Town Center at Aurora. The mall was placed on lockdown, forcing some to take shelter in stores. Business outside the JCPenney returned to normal shortly after.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Agent Lampson at 303-739-6013. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).