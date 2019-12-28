Comments
(CBS4) – In an effort to keep drunk drivers off of the roads this holiday season, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol are stepping up patrol. Now until Jan. 2, there will be more officers on the roads performing DUI checkpoints.
(CBS4) – In an effort to keep drunk drivers off of the roads this holiday season, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol are stepping up patrol. Now until Jan. 2, there will be more officers on the roads performing DUI checkpoints.
Officers from 14 different agencies say they arrested more than 330 impaired drivers between Christmas and New Years in 2018.
To encourage people to stay off of the roads if they’re impaired, RTD and Coors partnered to offer free rides on New Year’s Eve on any bus or rail line.
The Sawaya Law Firm’s Free Cab Ride Program offers a ride from one location to the passenger’s home in the Denver metro area. The passenger can call a cab or other ride-hailing service and send the receipt to The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement.
AAA Colorado also has a list of statewide alternative transportation options on its website.
The CDOT Highway Safety Office helps fund Colorado law enforcement during The Heat Is On campaigns