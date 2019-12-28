DENVER (CBS4) – A large storm system will cross Colorado today and it will gain strength over Nebraska by tonight. This weather maker will spread snow from the Rockies to Minnesota and potentially produce strong to severe t-storms over parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas.
Snow showers are possible off and on all day across much of Colorado with the most concentrated snow expected to fall in northeastern Colorado, along and east of Interstate 25. By this evening strong northerly winds could create blowing and drifting snow along Interstates 70 and 76 with potential travel troubles.
This will not be a significant storm in terms of totals. The numbers on the map above represent general averages of storm totals by tonight. There will always be some spots that are higher and some that are lower simply due to terrain and banding of the snowfall.
By tomorrow the state should return to sunny or mostly sunny skies but there will be some wind left over on the plains and that could continue blowing the snow around, especially during the morning hours.