WEATHER ALERTDenver under Winter Weather Advisory for 3 to 5 inches of snow, gusty winds
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:15 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Copper Mountain, Skiing, Summit County News


FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Copper Mountain Resort opened its Three Bears chair on a snowy Saturday. The resort held a ribbon cutting and parties at the top of the Rendezvous lift and in the Center Village.

The chair is new this season. It allows skiers and snowboarders to access terrain on Tucker Mountain that was only previously accessed by snowcat or hiking.

Copper Mountain Three Bears lift (credit: Copper Mountain)

There is also a ski patrol warming hut at the summit of Tucker Mountain.

Construction for the new chair and outpost started in June.

Comments

Leave a Reply