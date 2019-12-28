Comments
FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Copper Mountain Resort opened its Three Bears chair on a snowy Saturday. The resort held a ribbon cutting and parties at the top of the Rendezvous lift and in the Center Village.
We are so excited to announce that Three Bears chair on Tucker Mountain will open tomorrow! Come celebrate with us with a ribbon cutting at 10am and parties at both the top of the Rendezvous lift as well as in Center Village.
Watch the full video here: https://t.co/uitHlIyOBT pic.twitter.com/WiuQKRVGyT
— Copper Mountain (@CopperMtn) December 26, 2019
The chair is new this season. It allows skiers and snowboarders to access terrain on Tucker Mountain that was only previously accessed by snowcat or hiking.
There is also a ski patrol warming hut at the summit of Tucker Mountain.
Construction for the new chair and outpost started in June.