(CBS4) – The words to describe Saturday’s bitter storm might not be hard to find. Bruce Cairns says, “Seems like it’s pretty blustery out here.”

Kipling Street between 32nd and 33rd Avenue was icy. Wheatridge police tweeted, “As quickly as we get Kipling cleared more vehicles are getting stuck btwn 33rd and 32nd. CDOT is responding to Kipling and Wads.”

As quickly as we get Kipling cleared more vehicles are getting stuck btwn 33rd and 32nd. CDOT is responding to Kipling and Wads. pic.twitter.com/tHDhDbsvWP — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) December 28, 2019

A car slid off the road and into a brick wall.

“(It’s) nice and windy and sort of a mess,” said Cairns.

On the interchange of Interstates 225 and 25, CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann caught an SUV completely spun around.

Cairns was surprised by how intense the storm became.

“I thought it would taper off. The charts show the snow tapering off and the winds staying but we’re getting sideways.”

He drove his wife from Aurora to Denver so she could go to the museum. He thought the highways weren’t too bad.

“I-225 to I-25 coming down a couple of hours ago was totally just mag chloride and totally just wet.”

When it comes to the side streets, he said it’s a different story.

“Sloppy. Messy. Be real careful.”

Cairns like many others decided to try to enjoy the snow because like any Coloradan knows, it may not stick around for long.

“Tomorrow we’ll have sunshine.”