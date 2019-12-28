



– A musical following the “Queen of Disco’s” journey to the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame is coming to Denver in January. “Summer: the Donna Summer Musical” showcases the stories that fueled the singer’s writing and performances through the disco decade.

Ahead of the show visiting the Buell Theater, Summer’s daughter, Mimi, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas she wanted to make sure her mother’s place in the Hall of Fame was represented by some of her iconic dresses from the 1960s. Inducted in 2013, Summer’s name has been engraved in the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland.

Now, thanks to Mimi, two dresses are on display for visitors.

“She was the queen. She was just the queen!” Mimi said.

Mimi donated two dresses, including one which was featured on the album cover of “Four Seasons of Love.”

“Being able to go and actual see this iconic piece that she wore, it brings you to the present,” Mimi said.

The dresses will join the museum, alongside items from iconic musicians like Ray Charles, Elvis, Madonna, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson and The Beatles.

“The artifacts themselves have a lot of energy. It brings back those memories,” said Greg Harris, CEO of the Hall of Fame.

While the dresses will draw in fans of Summer, they cannot tell the queen’s life story. So, the cast of “Summer” met with Mimi and family, making sure her Broadway musical would capture everything about the music icon.

Three different actresses portray Donna Summer in the musical. From adolescence, to fame and later the Hall of Fame, “Duckling, Disco and Diva Donna” are tasked with telling the story behind the songs.

They are left to tell the story for the public, as Donna Summer passed away in 2012.

“Donna Summer was a beast, she was a trailblazer for music. She really set the tone for some of the music we hear today,” said Dan’yelle Williamson who plays Diva Donna. “It would have been nice to meet Donna Summer. But, to meet her husband and daughter, it is just a personal reminder that this was a real person and a real story we are telling here every night.”

The Studio 54 beat still brings audiences of all ages to their feet throughout the show. But, the stories and the messages behind the iconic hits can only be found through attending “Summer.”

“It brings a whole different meaning to the songs you are listening to,” Mimi said.

“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” opens at the Buell Theatre Jan. 28 and runs through Feb. 9.