GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — A 43-year-old Broomfield suspected of shooting an off-duty police during the most recent of his several armed robberies was formally charged in Jefferson County District Court Friday.
Per online court records, Samuel McConnell faces 18 counts, including felonies for attempted murder, assault, and aggravated robbery.
On December 18 at 8:43 a.m., McConnell allegedly held up the Circle K convenience store at W. 80th Avenue and Kipling Street in Arvada. An off-duty detective with the Denver Police Department confronted McConnell in the parking lot and was shot, injuring both arms.
A family member in the detective’s vehicle treated him until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.
McConnell allegedly fled the scene in a stolen vehicle with his two-year-old daughter on board.
A statewide ‘Blue Alert’ was broadcast with McConnell’s description. He was caught that night in an apartment complex in Westminster. Police credited tips from the public for locating him.
McConnell is accused of two other armed robberies in the days prior, one in Erie (another Circle K store) and one in Westminster (a doughnut shop).
Friday’s charges account for the Arvada incident alone.
McConnell is being held on $1 million bond in Jefferson County and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on January 17, 2020.