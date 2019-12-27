  • CBS4On Air

Aurora News, Aurora Police

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Town Center shopping center. There is no word on whether anyone was hurt or whether police have a suspect in custody, but police tweeted “This is not an active shooter incident.”

We are investigating a shooting at the Town Center of Aurora. Heavy police presence on the South side of the mall. Please avoid the area,” police tweeted just after 4:20 p.m.

 

