Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Town Center shopping center. There is no word on whether anyone was hurt or whether police have a suspect in custody, but police tweeted “This is not an active shooter incident.”
#APDAlert We are investigating a shooting at the Town Center of Aurora. Heavy police presence on the South side of the mall. Please avoid the area. Updates will be given here. pic.twitter.com/hkaRbhyyae
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 27, 2019
“We are investigating a shooting at the Town Center of Aurora. Heavy police presence on the South side of the mall. Please avoid the area,” police tweeted just after 4:20 p.m.