AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Police say one person has died after a shooting in the JCPenney at the Town Center of Aurora shopping center on Friday evening. Police do not have a suspect in custody, but officials tweeted “This is not an active shooter incident.”
“We are investigating a shooting at the Town Center of Aurora. Heavy police presence on the South side of the mall. Please avoid the area,” police tweeted just after 4:20 p.m.
Investigators did not provide any details about the victim but said no one else was injured.
“The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority,” officials will the shopping center stated. “We are working closely with the Aurora Police Department as they investigate this incident.”
The JCPenney was closed as of 6 p.m. but it appeared the rest of the shopping center remained open and people could be seen coming and going through the food court.