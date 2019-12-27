One Dead After Shooting At JCPenney In AuroraPolice say one person has died after a shooting in the JCPenney at the Town Center of Aurora shopping center on Friday evening.

Denver Plans To Fight Judge's Ruling On Urban Camping BanA Denver County Court judge struck down Denver's prohibition against urban camping on Friday, saying it violates the Eighth Amendment.

Abused Puppy Adopted: Shelter Held Lottery To Pick New OwnerThe winner was announced at 12:30 p.m. and the lucky lady said she will be giving him a new home and a new name -- Buddy Junior.

Christopher Finger Accused Of Stealing Women's Underwear At University Of DenverChristopher Finger, 34, is charged with four counts of second degree burglary and one count of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

Todd Sheldon Arrested Twice After Trying To Steal CarsA would-be car thief, who was caught in the act, wasn’t afraid to admit that he just wasn’t very good at it, deputies said.

