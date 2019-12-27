WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — A burglary suspect involved in a chase with Westminster police ended up stealing a patrol car before officers were able to catch him, officials say. He was later identified as Shawn Baumgardner, 32.
Sgt. Trevor Materasso with the Westminster Police said they initially approached the suspect near Sheridan Boulevard and West 76th Avenue. He was on foot and officers deployed a Taser, but the man was able to get into a police car and take off — with the lights and siren on.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was called in to help, but Westminster officers were able to pin the stolen patrol car about a mile away — near Highway 36 and Zuni Street.
At some point, officers say someone fired shots — but police haven’t clarified whether it was an officer or the suspect. They did say one officer went to the hospital with a minor injury.
The suspect was taken into custody. Police say he is suspected of burglarizing a Grease Monkey on Dec. 23 and has a “very extensive criminal history.”
“Police are not looking for any other suspects, but several officers, uniform and plain clothes will be canvassing several areas near 76th/Sheridan and Zuni/Hwy 36,” officials said.