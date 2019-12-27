



The man told police “he’d tried meth for the first time,” according to a press release from PPD. “It didn’t go well for him and he was apparently hallucinating.”

Officers found the puppy huddled underneath the vehicle. Officer Keegan Verdugo lured the animal to safety by tempting it with some of his leftover dinner.

Officers said the suspect was wearing only boxer briefs when police arrived. He was cited for animal cruelty and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region held a drawing to determine a new owner on Friday — and there was a line out the door!

The winner was announced at 12:30 p.m. and the lucky lady said she will be giving him a new home and a new name — Buddy Junior.

PS: A generous donor paid the adoption fees of 6 other dogs in the shelter. There are plenty of other dogs who need homes!!

“A generous donor paid the adoption fees of 6 other dogs in the shelter,” KKTV reporter Kasia Kerridge tweeted. “There are plenty of other dogs who need homes!!”

To see other pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region visit: hsppr.org/adopt.

“Every adoptable animal in our shelter has a story. Every animal is homeless without someone to love them. And every animal is searching for an adopter like you!” shelter officials said.