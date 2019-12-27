Comments
(CBS4) — Former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning is one of 10 quarterbacks selected to the NFL 100 All-Time Team.
(CBS4) — Former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning is one of 10 quarterbacks selected to the NFL 100 All-Time Team.
Peyton Manning is one of 10 QBs selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team!
🏆 2x Super Bowl Champion
🏆 5x NFL MVP ('03, '04, '08, '09, '13)
🏆 7x First-Team All-Pro, 14x Pro Bowler
🏆 Set single-season NFL records for pass yards (5,477), pass TD (55) in 2013 pic.twitter.com/KXFZK6Huas
— NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2019
“One of the best to ever do it,” the Broncos tweeted.
Brett Favre, Joe Montana and Tom Brady are among the other quarterbacks that the NFL has named to the team so far.
RELATED: Peyton Manning, Von Miller Among The 40+ NFL Legends Featured In NFL Super Bowl Ad