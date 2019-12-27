WEATHER ALERTDenver under Winter Weather Advisory for 3 to 5 inches of snow, gusty winds
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News


(CBS4) — Former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning is one of 10 quarterbacks selected to the NFL 100 All-Time Team. So is Broncos legend John Elway.

“One of the best to ever do it,” the Broncos tweeted.

Brett Favre, Joe Montana and Tom Brady are among the other quarterbacks that the NFL has named to the team.

