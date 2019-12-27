Comments
(CBS4) — Former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning is one of 10 quarterbacks selected to the NFL 100 All-Time Team. So is Broncos legend John Elway.
Peyton Manning is one of 10 QBs selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team!
🏆 2x Super Bowl Champion
🏆 5x NFL MVP ('03, '04, '08, '09, '13)
🏆 7x First-Team All-Pro, 14x Pro Bowler
🏆 Set single-season NFL records for pass yards (5,477), pass TD (55) in 2013 pic.twitter.com/KXFZK6Huas
— NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2019
“One of the best to ever do it,” the Broncos tweeted.
.@johnelway is one of 10 QBs selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team!
🐴 2x Super Bowl Champion (SB XXXIII MVP)
🐴 1987 NFL MVP
🐴 1992 Walter Payton Man of the Year
🐴 9x Pro Bowler
🐴 NFL 1990s All-Decade Team pic.twitter.com/Y9al5gVmG8
— NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2019
Brett Favre, Joe Montana and Tom Brady are among the other quarterbacks that the NFL has named to the team.