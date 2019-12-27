Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in its history, the Denver Zoo has created a low-sensory night at Zoo Lights. The last night of Zoo Lights will be specially designed for people with Sensory Processing Disorder, a neurological condition in which the brain has trouble receiving and responding to the information that comes in through the senses.
For 29 years, Zoo Lights has transformed the Denver Zoo into a winter wonderland with more than 2 million lights. For people who require a lower sensory experience, the Zoo Lights can be overwhelming.
The Low Sensory night will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 4:30-9 p.m. The evening will feature a reduced ticket cap at 2,500 instead of the normal cap of 6,500. There will be no strobe or flashing lights and all music will be played at softer volumes or turned off completely.
Guests will have access to quiet rooms for anyone who may need to take a break from the action. Sensory kits will also be available at no additional cost with items like headphones and fidget toys.