DENVER (CBS4) — A man accused of stealing women’s underwear from the University of Denver has been linked to similar burglaries at the school in 2018, police say. Christopher Finger, 34, was arrested Dec. 18. He is charged with four counts of second degree burglary and one count of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.
The University of Denver issued a campus safety alert to students about a man suspected of stealing women’s undergarments from the locker rooms at the Ritchie Center for Sports and Wellness “on more than one occasion.” Police believe Christopher Finger, 34, entered the Ritchie Center on Nov. 28, 2019, gaining entry to lower level secured women’s locker rooms.
According to his arrest affidavit, a woman noticed a man peeking around a wall of the locker room, looking at her “and holding his cellular phone in a manner that indicated he was possibly taking a photo of her or videotaping her.”
Once the man realized he had been seen, he left the locker room and fled the area. Staff was notified of the incident.
During the investigation, police learned of similar cases in the past year involving an unknown man stealing women’s underwear from the DU locker rooms. Video surveillance of those incidents show a man matching Finger’s description.
When police arrested Finger, there were multiple pairs of women’s underwear found in his vehicle.
On Dec. 19, Campus safety learned he was released on bond pending pre-trial service.
“He is considered and ongoing threat to the University community and has been issued a protection order by the court,” officials said.
Finger has a preliminary court hearing on Jan. 4, 2020.