STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Taking a cue from the classic holiday movie “The Grinch,” police in Steamboat Springs are investigating who cut down a 30-year-old decorative pine tree from a town park just before Christmas. That tree was beloved in Steamboat Springs and cutting it down is illegal.
According to town officials, someone is believed to have used an ax to hack down the tree. Town employees noticed the missing tree the morning of Christmas Eve. The thief is believed to have taken it home to use as part of Christmas decorations.
The tree was used for shade in the downtown Little Toots Park near a playground.
Mike Lane with Steamboat Springs said police are investigating but so far don’t have any suspects. The case would likely carry a misdemeanor charge and a fine.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Steamboat Springs Police Department at 970-879-1144.
There’s also a GoFundMe campaign, the Little Toots Tree Fund, established to replace the tree.