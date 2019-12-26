Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are warning about a possible chemical hazard after a person was found dead inside a hotel room at the Budget Host in Fort Collins.
“At 12:35, officers responded to conduct a welfare check in the 1500 block of N College Ave. They located deceased person in a hotel room. There were indications of a possible chemical hazard,” police tweeted.
At 12:35, officers responded to conduct a welfare check in the 1500 block of N College Ave. They located deceased person in a hotel room. There were indications of a possible chemical hazard
The Poudre Fire Department is investigating.