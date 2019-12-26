  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fort Collins News, Poudre Fire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are warning about a possible chemical hazard after a person was found dead inside a hotel room at the Budget Host in Fort Collins.

(credit: CBS)

“At 12:35, officers responded to conduct a welfare check in the 1500 block of N College Ave. They located deceased person in a hotel room. There were indications of a possible chemical hazard,” police tweeted.

The Poudre Fire Department is investigating.

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply