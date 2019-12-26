Comments
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Code Red shelter in place was issued Thursday night in Park County after an armed suspect broke into a house with a woman and three kids inside. The Park County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Elk Meadows subdivision around 5:45 p.m.
Investigators said David Austin Jay was armed with a gun and forced his way into the home. After locking himself in the basement, investigators said Jay ran from the home on foot.
Jay was arrested nearby on County Road 43 around 6:20 p.m. Police said he left his car parked next to the home he tried to rob.
No one was injured in the robbery. It’s unclear if the suspect stole anything from the home.
Jay will be booked into the Park County Jail.