CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — One person is recovering from burns after part of a house caught fire in Centennial on Christmas night. Dash cam video from South Metro Firefighters shows the smoke from the home. The home is located on East Lake Way.

Firefighters shared video of the home as they pulled up to the scene of the fire.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

The fire started on the back porch of the home, which suffered most of the damage but also spread to the attic.

“The homeowner was not home at the time, but was notified of the fire when the camera on their ring doorbell sensed movement as another family member came running out of the house,” officials said.

The person who was injured was treated at the scene for a burn injury and did not have to be hospitalized, officials said.

Investigators are gathering details to determine what caused the fire.

