Comments
(CBS4) — Shoppers are expected to head to the store to use those new gift cards and return unwanted presents over the next three days.
U.S retail sales for the holidays were up 3.4% compared to last year. That’s according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks online and in-store spending.
(CBS4) — Shoppers are expected to head to the store to use those new gift cards and return unwanted presents over the next three days.
A national poll by online retail platform Oracle says a whopping 77% of people plan to return *some of their gifts this that they got for the holidays this year. Nearly 20% expect to return more than half of their gifts.
- To make the process easier, experts have some tips:
Treat those unwanted gifts with care.
- Try to keep the original packaging in tact — and bring a receipt with your identification, to make the process a little speedier.
- The rush is expected to continue through Jan. 2, 2020.
U.S retail sales for the holidays were up 3.4% compared to last year. That’s according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks online and in-store spending.
A nearly 20% surge in online shopping helped boost sales during the shortened holiday season.