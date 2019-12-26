Filed Under:Colorado News


(CBS4) — Shoppers are expected to head to the store to use those new gift cards and return unwanted presents over the next three days.

(credit: CBS)

A national poll by online retail platform Oracle says a whopping 77% of people plan to return *some of their gifts this that they got for the holidays this year. Nearly 20% expect to return more than half of their gifts.

  • To make the process easier, experts have some tips:
    Treat those unwanted gifts with care.
  • Try to keep the original packaging in tact — and bring a receipt with your identification, to make the process a little speedier.
  • The rush is expected to continue through Jan. 2, 2020.

U.S retail sales for the holidays were up 3.4% compared to last year. That’s according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks online and in-store spending.
A nearly 20% surge in online shopping helped boost sales during the shortened holiday season.

