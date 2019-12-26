  • CBS4On Air

(AP) — “Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes,” Vonn tweeted on Christmas Day. “Yes (bashful emoji) ! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!”

The former ski racer closed the tweet with the hashtags “MerryChristmas” and “equality.”

Vonn linked a picture of herself and Subban with the ring, with the couple wearing matching striped pajamas in front of a Christmas tree with three dogs in the foreground. She also posted a close-up of Subban flashing the ring, with the words “Drip drip”and a blue teardrop.

Former US skier Lindsey Vonn (R) and US hockey player Pernell Karl Subban (L) at The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 29, 2019. (credit: Martin BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Vonn also said on social media in August that they were engaged.

The 35-year-old Vonn recently retired from a skiing career that included three Olympic medals, four overall World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race wins, a record for a woman.

Lindsey Vonn celebrates with coaches and family members after the Women’s Downhill event of the 2019 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships. (credit: François-Xavier MARIT / AFP/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old Subban and won the 2013 Norris Trophy with Montreal as the NHL’s top defenseman. He was traded to New Jersey from Nashville in June.

Vonn had a high-profile relationship with Tiger Woods.

US skier Lindsey Vonn poses on the red carpet before the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony at the Sporting Monte-Carlo complex in Monaco on February 18, 2019. (credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

She previously was married to former ski racer Thomas Vonn, and kept his last name after they separated.

