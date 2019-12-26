Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The day after Christmas is “Boxing Day” in several countries around the world. The animals at the Denver Zoo got in on the tradition.
Zookeepers used the holiday as part of the animals’ enrichment activities.
Yuri the tiger, Zara the fennec fox, Tavi the hyena and Bungee the spider monkey all got to play around with some cardboard boxes.
The zoo said the animals have fun tearing up the biodegradable material to find treats. The activity helps mimic their wild behavior, foraging for hidden food.