DENVER (CBS4)– The day after Christmas is “Boxing Day” in several countries around the world. The animals at the Denver Zoo got in on the tradition.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Zookeepers used the holiday as part of the animals’ enrichment activities.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Yuri the tiger, Zara the fennec fox, Tavi the hyena and Bungee the spider monkey all got to play around with some cardboard boxes.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

The zoo said the animals have fun tearing up the biodegradable material to find treats. The activity helps mimic their wild behavior, foraging for hidden food.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

