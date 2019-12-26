Filed Under:Denver News


DENVER (CBS4)– Many car dealerships have their biggest sales of the year around the holidays. Buyers turned up on Thursday for an even better bargain than buying a used vehicle- an abandoned car auction!

Abandoned and confiscated vehicles are auctioned off at the Denver Sheriff Vehicle Impound Facility on Brighton Boulevard, the most recent auction happened the day after Christmas.

The auction is run by the City and County of Denver.

This year, some people bought junkers, hoping to make a profit on selling the parts and others hoped to find a reliable method of transportation.

“I need a car and my credit sucks so this is the best place to do it, I think,” said Paige.

Those with experience say if you want something that run and likely has keys, bid on a car that was confiscated.

Some aren’t concerned with where the car came from or its history, “I assume they’re seized for drugs or something, but I don’t care.”

The auction takes place every other Wednesday beginning Jan. 8, 2020. There is a list of vehicles being auctioned on the City and County of Denver website.

LINK: Abandoned & Confiscated Vehicle Auction

