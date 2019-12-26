FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Fort Collins police are investigating after a person was found dead Thursday inside a hotel room at the Budget Host in Fort Collins. Earlier reports of a possible chemical hazard in the room turned out to be unfounded.
Investigators have no indication of public safety risk in regards to this death. Our partners at @poudrefire ruled out the presence of a chemical hazard in the room. Safety is our top priority & we take every precaution to protect our community members & first responders. https://t.co/xFqfDmxt1M
— Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) December 27, 2019
The Poudre Fire Authority was also called to the scene. Investigators said they have not ruled out whether the death was criminal in nature.
The coroner will identify the person who died and determine their cause of death.