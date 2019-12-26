Filed Under:Fort Collins News, Poudre Fire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Fort Collins police are investigating after a person was found dead Thursday inside a hotel room at the Budget Host in Fort Collins. Earlier reports of a possible chemical hazard in the room turned out to be unfounded.

The Poudre Fire Authority was also called to the scene. Investigators said they have not ruled out whether the death was criminal in nature.

The coroner will identify the person who died and determine their cause of death.

