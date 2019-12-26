Comments
DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Starting Jan. 1, 2020 Colorado state parks across the state will require visitors to book campsites in advance. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife purchasing system aims to make it easier to reserve a campsite, cabin, yurt, picnic area, or other facility at Colorado’s 41 state parks.
The reservation system allows campers to book anywhere from six months in advance up until the moment they arrive at the park and find an available site. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the program was tested successfully at five parks in 2018 and 17 more parks in 2019.
Using the system, campers can reserve a site 24/7 and no longer have a closed window that prevents them from reserving a site in the three days ahead of a planned stay. CPW officials say campers who occupy a campsite without a reservation will be subject to a citation and/or eviction.
To make a reservation, visit cpwshop.com or call 800-244-5613. CPW recommends campers make reservations in advance in case of poor reception at state parks.