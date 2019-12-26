Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The University of Denver issued a campus safety alert to students about a man suspected of stealing women’s undergarments from the locker rooms at the Ritchie Center for Sports and Wellness “on more than one occasion.” Police believe Christopher Finger, 34, entered the Ritchie Center on Nov. 28, 2019, gaining entry to lower level secured women’s locker rooms.
On Dec. 17, Finger was arrested and charged with burglary and invasion of privacy sex gratification.
On Dec. 19, Campus safety learned he was released on bond pending pre-trial service.
“He is considered and ongoing threat to the University community and has been issued a protection order by the court,” officials said.
Finger is suspected of being involved in previous burglaries at the facility.