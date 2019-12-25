LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Thornton have arrested the suspect wanted in a deadly hit and run in Lakewood on Saturday. Melvin Woolley, 37, is accused of hitting and killing Jonathon Furley while trying to evade police.
Officers tried to pull over Woolley near West Colfax Avenue and Lamar Street around 7 p.m. Saturday.
We are pleased to announce that suspect Melvin Woolley was arrested in Thornton today by our law enforcement partners @ThorntonPolice and @Colorado_DOC https://t.co/zO19QOif5K pic.twitter.com/T7VxCfBRWQ
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) December 25, 2019
Investigators said Woolley refused to stop and kept driving at a high rate of speed.
According to Lakewood police, the officer immediately turned off their emergency lights and ended the traffic stop once the suspect sped off. Officers said Woolley was still speeding on Colfax Avenue when he hit Jonathon Furley near Benton Street.
Phenomenal job by Thornton PD patrol units for the arrest of @LakewoodPDCO's vehicular homicide suspect. If you're home safe on Christmas, just know that our officers are still patrolling and making a difference. #TPDsafertogether #MerryChristmas #thethorntonway 🎄🚔 https://t.co/MUQLe1kb6B
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 25, 2019
The suspect eventually crashed into a wall just west of Sheridan Boulevard and ran from the scene. Furley was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs. They described Furley as a kind but lost soul.
Woolley was arrested on investigation of charges of vehicular homicide, hit and run, vehicular eluding causing death, driving under restraint, no proof of insurance, expired license plates and obscured license plates.