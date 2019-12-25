Filed Under:Jonathon Furley, Lakewood News, Lakewood Police, Melvin Woolley


LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Thornton have arrested the suspect wanted in a deadly hit and run in Lakewood on Saturday. Melvin Woolley, 37, is accused of hitting and killing Jonathon Furley while trying to evade police.

Melwin Woolley (left) and Jonathon Furley (right) (credit: Lakewood Police Department/CBS)

Officers tried to pull over Woolley near West Colfax Avenue and Lamar Street around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said Woolley refused to stop and kept driving at a high rate of speed.

(credit: Lakewood Police)

According to Lakewood police, the officer immediately turned off their emergency lights and ended the traffic stop once the suspect sped off. Officers said Woolley was still speeding on Colfax Avenue when he hit Jonathon Furley near Benton Street.

Jonathon Furley (credit: CBS)

The suspect eventually crashed into a wall just west of Sheridan Boulevard and ran from the scene. Furley was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Melwin Woolley

Melwin Woolley (credit: Lakewood Police Department)

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs. They described Furley as a kind but lost soul.

Woolley was arrested on investigation of charges of vehicular homicide, hit and run, vehicular eluding causing death, driving under restraint, no proof of insurance, expired license plates and obscured license plates.

