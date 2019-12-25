DENVER (CBS4) — Officers from the Colorado Department of Adult Parole conducted surveillance last March on an Aurora man with a history of felonies and discovered 14 firearms in his possession illegally.

Monday, that man, Jeffrey Mons Olson, 49, reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors for a single weapons charge. He now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a quarter of a million dollars in fines.

Parole officers noticed Olson outside a storage locker that was later determined to be rented by his girlfriend on March 28, according to documents in the plea agreement. Those agents followed Olson to his home and searched his truck. They found five guns inside, four of them loaded, four of them previously reported stolen.

The next day, investigators from the Department of Homeland Security and the Denver Police Department obtained a search warrant for the storage locker and located nine more firearms — two semi-automatic rifles and seven handguns — as well as assorted calibers of ammunition.

“A felon carrying loaded firearms is a danger to the community,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn after Monday’s hearing. “Thanks to the hard work of this office and local and federal law enforcement, he was arrested, has admitted to his crime, and will face his punishment.”

An online search of public records indicated Olson was previously arrested on felony charges related to theft, vehicular eluding, and drug possession. Arrests in 2005 and 2010 also included felon-in-possession weapons charges.

Olson had been indicted on the most recent weapons charges by a grand jury in Denver in September. He is scheduled to appear in federal court for sentencing March 19, 2020.