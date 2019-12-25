  • CBS4On Air

Grand Junction News, Jeffery Beagley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A 34-year-old man who was found unresponsive in a Colorado jail earlier this week faced charges that he killed a 9-year-old girl with chloroform while trying to sexually assault her. The Mesa County coroner’s office said Jeffery Beagley of Grand Junction died Monday.

Jeffrey Beagley (credit: Grand Junction Police Department)

An autopsy said the manner of Beagley’s death is still pending. Beagley was charged with first-degree murder, attempted sex assault and child abuse resulting in death.

He faced other charges for pornographic images and videos investigators found on his cellphone and computers.

