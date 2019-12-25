Comments
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A 34-year-old man who was found unresponsive in a Colorado jail earlier this week faced charges that he killed a 9-year-old girl with chloroform while trying to sexually assault her. The Mesa County coroner’s office said Jeffery Beagley of Grand Junction died Monday.
An autopsy said the manner of Beagley’s death is still pending. Beagley was charged with first-degree murder, attempted sex assault and child abuse resulting in death.
He faced other charges for pornographic images and videos investigators found on his cellphone and computers.
