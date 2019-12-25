Offensive Line Dance: Broncos Shuffling Around LinemenThe Denver Broncos needed a lift at right tackle. So they called an Uber driver. Jake Rodgers didn't even charge them surge pricing, either.

Phillip Lindsay Is 42 Yards Shy From NFL History & Joining Terrell Davis On Broncos Rushing ListThe Denver Broncos will take on the Oakland Raiders in not only the season finale, but also the last regular season game of this decade.

Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone To Stay With NuggetsIt seems Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone will be staying with the team for a while longer. The Nuggets and Malone have agreed to a contract extension.

'Happy We Got The Win': DaeSean Hamilton Talks About Victory Over LionsDenver Broncos wife received DaeSean Hamilton joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at The ViewHouse Centennial on Monday night.

Bellemare, Kadri Score Twice, Avalanche Beat Vegas 7-3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare has six goals this season, and three have come against his former team — in its arena. Bellemare and Nazem Kadri each scored two goals, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.