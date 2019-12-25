DILLON, Colo. (CBS4)– If you’re looking to add a holiday tradition to your list of celebrations this year, add Dillon to your list. The Ice Castles will open this weekend.
CBS4 cameras spotted “farmers” busy tending to their icy crops last week as temperatures hovered around 20 degrees.
Visitors can explore caves and tunnels, even race down an ice-carved slide! The tallest tower last year was 56 feet tall.
Dillon is home to the Ice Castles which are taking shape now in a town park. Just as they have for the past two winter seasons, they expect to draw thousands of visitors to the small town in Summit County.
Dozens of ice farmers hired on by the Ice Castles company are busy making and planting and watching the ice grow, trying to get as much done in the cold weather.
It could take as many as 4,000 hours to complete construction.
The Ice Castles are scheduled to open on Saturday, Dec. 28. Reservations are available now.