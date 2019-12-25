DENVER (CBS4) – A large and unsettled weather pattern is dominating the western United States on this Christmas Day. It has several waves of stormy weather associated with it, one of which, is crossing Colorado today.

This area of energy will produce off and on valley rain and mountain snow along and west of the Continental Divide with the potential to see 3-7 inches of accumulation. We are not expecting widespread major travel issues but there could be occasional troubles spots, especially on the higher mountain passes.

In Denver, the foothills and the eastern plains it will be dry and partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day. There will be the chance to see a few rain or snow showers during the late afternoon and early evening. There is even a slight chance that we could see a few snow squalls develop, which are bursts of heavier snow that can quickly cover the ground.

Looking ahead we will keep a chance for snow showers in the mountains through the end of the week. The snow chance will increase this weekend. There is a chance for Denver and the eastern plains to get some snow Friday night and Saturday but at this time we aren’t sure if this will be a glancing blow or a significant storm. That will all depend on how this low pressure organizes and the track it will eventually take so stay tuned!