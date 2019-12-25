  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg and abdomen on Christmas. Officers responded to 22nd Street and Lawrence Street just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Denver police have not commented on suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.
