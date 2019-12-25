Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg and abdomen on Christmas. Officers responded to 22nd Street and Lawrence Street just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
#DPD Officers on scene at 22nd St & Lawrence St on a shooting. An adult female was shot in the leg and in the abdomen. She was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/tKwFLHBzBd
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 26, 2019
The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Denver police have not commented on suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.