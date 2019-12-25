(CBS4) – While Colorado frequently lands on the top of lists for the best in the country, we are also at the top of another less desirable list this year. According to data from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) our state is the most dangerous state for avalanches.
Since 1950, Colorado has had the highest amount of avalanche deaths in the country. The most recent avalanche cycle that garnered national news coverage in March was no different. The CAIC released their annual report earlier this month.
During the 2018-19 season, the state recorded 4,273 slides; 478 in the Vail and Summit County region alone. The report notes 92 slides that caught people. Sadly, eight people were killed, the most since the 2013-14 season.
Seven other states including Utah and Montana recorded avalanche fatalities last season. No other state had more than four deaths.
There has already been one death this avalanche season when a backcountry skier was buried in a slide near Rocky Mountain National Park. Avalanches in bounds at Steamboat Ski Resort and Copper Mountain have been recorded.