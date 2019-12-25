AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Police Department officers found a male and female with stab wounds just after midnight Christmas morning.
Officers were called to a mobile home park at 15700 East Colfax Avenue at 12:20 a.m.
The female was taken to a hospital and died there, according to a press release from APD.
The male was also transported and is presently in critical condition.
Neither person was identified by police. The female’s identity in fact will now come from the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once notifications to family members have been completed.
APD said investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances of the incident and what the relationship, if any, may be between the two people. For now, it is being looked at as a homicide, APD stated in a press release.
Anyone with information about the stabbings should call APD’s detective at 303 739-6068. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering $2,000 for information as well. Tipsters can call (720) 913-STOP (7867) and remain anonymous.
The Sierra Bonita Estates Mobile Home Park & RV is shown online at the specific address of the incident.
Two hours after this happened, Aurora PD officers responded to a shooting which turned out to be the second fatal incident of Christmas morning in the city.