  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Uber

(CBS4) – An Uber driver in Colorado received an unexpected Christmas present from one of his passengers. Antonio Cavalar agreed to make a special stop at a gas station during the trip.

An Uber driver received an unexpected Christmas present from one of his passengers – a winning scratch ticket worth $500. (credit: Antonio Cavalar)

The passenger bought Cavalar a scratch ticket as a way to say “thank you.” It turns out that ticket was worth $500.

“Pretty darn lucky early Christmas present for me,” said Cavalar. “Never know whats gonna happen when you do something nice and not expect anything out of it.”

Antonio spent Christmas in Washington State. He told CBS4 he used the money to visit his family there for the holiday.

Comments

Leave a Reply