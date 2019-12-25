Comments
(CBS4) – An Uber driver in Colorado received an unexpected Christmas present from one of his passengers. Antonio Cavalar agreed to make a special stop at a gas station during the trip.
The passenger bought Cavalar a scratch ticket as a way to say “thank you.” It turns out that ticket was worth $500.
“Pretty darn lucky early Christmas present for me,” said Cavalar. “Never know whats gonna happen when you do something nice and not expect anything out of it.”
Antonio spent Christmas in Washington State. He told CBS4 he used the money to visit his family there for the holiday.