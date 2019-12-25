



— There are several options when it comes to disposing of your Christmas tree after the holidays. Tree recycling is available at several locations in the Denver metro area.

Adams County: The Parks & Open Space Department is offering free recycling for live Christmas trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 14, 2020, at Adams County Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Rd., from sunrise to sunset. Signs will direct residents to the self drop-off site. Ornaments, tinsel, garlands, flock, nails, and stands must be removed before trees are dropped off. There is a limit of two trees per family. Tree limbs, yard waste, or trees from commercial operations will not be accepted.

Aurora: Please remove all nails, decorations and stands from trees prior to drop-off.Drop real trees off anytime at the following locations:

Del Mar Park, 12000 E. Sixth Ave. (at Peoria Street in the west parking lot)

Olympic Park, 15501 E. Yale Ave. (east of Chambers Road)

Saddle Rock Golf Course, 21705 E. Arapahoe Road (west of 470)

Denver Treecycle: Denver residents only. Remove all decorations, lights, and the tree stand from your tree. No artificial or flocked trees. Place trees out at your trash set-out location by 7 a.m. on your scheduled trash collection day between Jan. 6, 2020 and Jan. 17, 2020. Trees must be placed at least two feet away from collection carts, structures, and other obstacles. Do not place trees inside bags or collection carts.

Last year, Denver Recycles collected more than 21,500 trees.

Trees may also be dropped off at one of two Treecycle drop-off sites, open through Jan. 31, 2020 — Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-Off at 7354 E. Cherry Creek Drive South or the Havana Nursery at 10450 Smith Road, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reclaim free mulch made from your tree at the annual Mulch Giveaway & Compost Sale in May.

Douglas County:

Drop Off Dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 31, 2020 at the following locations:

Bayou Gulch, 4815 Fox Sparrow Road, Parker

Challenger Regional Park, 17299 E. Lincoln Ave., Parker

Fairgrounds Regional Park, 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock

Highland Heritage Regional Park, 9651 S. Quebec St.

Castle Rock:

Drop Off Dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 31, 2020 at the following locations:

Founders Park, 4671 Enderud Blvd

Metzler Ranch Community Park , 4175 Trail Boss Drive

Paintbrush Park, 3492 Meadows Blvd.

Highlands Ranch:

Drop Off Dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 17, 2020 at the following locations:

Dad Clark Park, 3385 Asterbrook Cir.

Redstone Park, 3280 Redstone Park Cir.

Toepfer Park, 9480 Venneford Ranch Rd.

Parker:

Drop Off Dates: Dec. 25-Jan. 29, 2020 at the following locations:

Salisbury Park (East paved parking lot), 12010 S. Motsenbocker Rd.

Click here for additional details about locations in Douglas County.

Erie: The Town of Erie will host the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program through Jan. 15, 2020. All trees must be free from decorations, hooks, ornaments, tinsel, string and beads. Residents may drop off trees for recycling at the Erie Recycling Center located at 1000 Briggs Street. The designated drop off area will be clearly marked. The Town will not accept bagged or loose leaves, tree stumps or other yard waste or house waste.

For more information, contact the Parks & Open Space Division at 303-926-2887.

Lakewood: The City of Lakewood will offer tree recycling from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 26 through Jan. 12, 2020. Tree drop-off will take place at Lakewood’s Greenhouse, 9556 W. Yale Ave. The greenhouse is located between Estes and old Kipling streets. Please follow posted signs and drop trees in the designated area. Tree recycling is free for Lakewood residents, and trees dropped off for recycling must be free of all wire, ornaments, nails and tinsel. This service handles Christmas trees from residents only; wreaths, garland, tree limbs, and trees from private contractors will not be accepted.

Mulch will be available upon request. For more information, please call 720-963-5240.

Littleton: The City of Littleton and South Suburban Parks and Recreation will be collecting and mulching Christmas trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 12, 2020.

The Littleton collection site is located at Cornerstone Park at the southeast corner of W. Belleview Avenue and S. Windermere Street. Access to the site is off of Windermere Street just south of Belleview, with the drop site in the parking lot adjacent to the soccer fields. SSPR will collect trees at its Willow Springs Service Center, 7100 S. Holly Street in Centennial. Both sites are open everyday from sunrise to sunset.

All lights, ornaments, garland, tinsel, nails, stands, and plastic bags must be removed prior to dropping off trees. This drop off site is for Christmas trees only. Flocked or artificial trees and yard refuse will not be accepted. Most trash and waste removal companies do not accept Christmas trees, so residents are encouraged to take advantage of this free program.

The trees will be chipped, with free mulch available for pick-up at both sites beginning December 30. The mulch is available weekdays, 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Willow Spring site, and during daylight hours every day at Cornerstone Park until it is gone. Residents are responsible for loading and are encouraged to bring bags or trash cans and a shovel or pitchfork to load the mulch. Call South Suburban at 303-721-8478 or the City of Littleton at 303-795-3766 for more information.