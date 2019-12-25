Filed Under:Cat Rescue, Larimer County News, Poudre Fire Authority

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A lucky cat has a few more of its nine lives left after it was rescued on Christmas from an icy lake with a can stuck on its head. Poudre Fire Authority was dispatched to Cobb Lake around noon Wednesday.

(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

Firefighters were able to rescue the cat and bring it safely to shore.

(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

UCHealth EMS helped remove the can from the cat’s head.

(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

The cat was taken to the Larimer Humane Society.

(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

The people who reported the incident said they are willing to adopt the cat if an owner does not come forward.

