LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A lucky cat has a few more of its nine lives left after it was rescued on Christmas from an icy lake with a can stuck on its head. Poudre Fire Authority was dispatched to Cobb Lake around noon Wednesday.
Firefighters were able to rescue the cat and bring it safely to shore.
UCHealth EMS helped remove the can from the cat’s head.
The cat was taken to the Larimer Humane Society.
The people who reported the incident said they are willing to adopt the cat if an owner does not come forward.