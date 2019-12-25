COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The owner of day care and preschool facilities in Colorado Springs has been arrested for child abuse. Carla Faith operated the Play Mountain Place day care and Counterpoint Preschool that were shut down last month.
On Nov. 13, the Colorado Department of Human Services and Colorado Springs Police completed a welfare check at the Play Mountain Place after receiving complaints that the facility was housing more children in their care than they are licensed to house.
At first, officers didn’t find any kids inside and Faith refused to cooperate. Soon, they heard the sounds of children coming from inside the home.
Officers found a false wall that led to the finished basement where they located two adults and 26 children, all under the age of three.
Records show both the day care and preschool are owned by Faith. The preschool was also raided and shut down by authorities.
Faith was arrested Monday on multiple charges, including misdemeanor child abuse. According to the Colorado Department of Human Services, Faith previously ran childcare facilities in California in the 1990s that were shut down for similar reasons.
Authorities have shut down a total of four facilities operated by Faith in Colorado Springs so far.