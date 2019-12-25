DENVER (CBS4)– Volunteers helped make sure those struggling this holiday season get the essentials. A Christmas market popped up in Lincoln Park in downtown Denver on Christmas Day.
Volunteers fired up the grill to feed those who were lined up on Wednesday. More than 800 people received the essentials, including warm clothes and toys.
“So, we got the backpack, jacket, some cookies, bread, toys,” said Cammy Hagedorn.
She is unemployed and struggles to provide for her four children.
“At least I know tonight when my children go to bed, they’re going to be warm tonight and tomorrow they’ll have something to play with and be able to wear as well,” said Hagedorn.
This Christmas Day market in the park has been organized for the past 11 years.
“The opportunity to be a light in the midst of dark times on the longest night of the year, to be able to shine that little bit of light and hope that it catches on with others and becomes a radiant glow in Denver,” said AfterHours pastor Tyler Kaufmann.
“What we know is over the next three months the weather is going to be terrible, going to be cold. And if you’re downtown at all you’ll see a sleeping bag that they got today, and you’ll see people in the coat that they got today, and you’ll know on those really rough days that you’ve done something great,” said AfterHours volunteer David Wray.