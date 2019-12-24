DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of Coloradans confessed to procrastination Tuesday, as they swarmed local shopping malls for last-minute Christmas gifts. Christmas Eve was a busy day at The Cherry Creek Mall, with many making a family trip out of the last day to buy gifts before Christmas.

“(We are finishing) last minute panic shopping,” said Larry Brown, a shopper.

Brown brought his wife and grandsons to the mall to buy some last-minute gifts for their loved ones. The Brown’s live in Maryland, and chose to shop in Colorado after they arrived for the holiday. Brown, and his wife Pam, were wearing festive hats.

“It makes us feel like we are festive,” Pam Brown said.

“The boys wanted to get something for each other, so we have been out shopping around trying to find something they want,” Larry Brown said. “We’re trying to fill the requirements here at the last minute.”

While the mall may have been busy leading up to Christmas, a spokesperson for the shopping center told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the busiest shopping day of the year actually comes after Christmas. The day after is typically the busiest, as people are returning items, taking advantage of sales and using gift cards they received the previous day.

Velveta Golightly Howell, and her family, used Christmas Eve to be with those they don’t see often. Golightly Howell’s family lives in Colorado, Texas and Alabama. They all came to Colorado for Christmas. The entire family, other than one of her sons, was able to make a shopping day at the mall special by visiting Santa as well.

“We are also out here to do some last minute shopping,” Golightly Howell said. “We truly feel blessed to have our family here.”