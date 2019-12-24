Bellemare, Kadri Score Twice, Avalanche Beat Vegas 7-3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare has six goals this season, and three have come against his former team — in its arena. Bellemare and Nazem Kadri each scored two goals, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

Murray's Clutch Shooting Lifts Nuggets Over Suns 113-111Jamal Murray shot fearlessly in the final seconds, with only one thought on his mind: winning. Denver's been doing a lot of that lately.

VIDEO: Drew Lock Does The Happy DanceDenver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock showed off some different moves on Sunday.

Broncos Drew Lock’s Perfect 4th Quarter Sparked Rally Against LionsDrew Lock set another Denver Broncos record in the 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions. He became the first rookie quarterback to win three of his first four starts in franchise history and he set the record in comeback fashion.

Nuggets Beat LeBron-Less Lakers 128-104 For 6th Win In RowBuoyed by a perfect five-game homestand, the Denver Nuggets hit the road and kept on winning.