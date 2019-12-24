Filed Under:Colorado News, Natalie Meyer


DENVER (CBS4)– Natalie Meyer, the former Secretary of State of Colorado, has been found safe. Denver police were looking for Meyer, 89, on Monday before she was found.

Natalie Meyer (credit: Denver)

Meyer served from 1983 to 1995. She was the longest serving Secretary of State.

Meyer was found safe after the alert went out.

Before becoming secretary of state, Meyer served as campaign manager for former U.S. Sen. Bill Armstrong’s 1976 successful re-election bid. She also taught typing, bookkeeping, shorthand, history and English at Bear Valley and Wheat Ridge high schools, state officials say.

