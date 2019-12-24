DENVER (CBS4)– Natalie Meyer, the former Secretary of State of Colorado, has been found safe. Denver police were looking for Meyer, 89, on Monday before she was found.
Meyer served from 1983 to 1995. She was the longest serving Secretary of State.
Meyer was found safe after the alert went out.
#DPD is requesting assistance in locating Natalie Meyer, a missing and endangered adult. Last seen in the area of 6300 W. Mansfield Ave. on 12/22/2019 at 2:00 p.m. Her vehicle is a 2011 Toyota Avalon white in color. Lic: 1SOS. Anyone with information is asked to call 720.913.2000 pic.twitter.com/g7eH71Uqx1
Before becoming secretary of state, Meyer served as campaign manager for former U.S. Sen. Bill Armstrong’s 1976 successful re-election bid. She also taught typing, bookkeeping, shorthand, history and English at Bear Valley and Wheat Ridge high schools, state officials say.