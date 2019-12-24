  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Marvel of this Night: Christmas at Duke University Chapel
    11:35 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jonathon Furley, Lakewood News, Lakewood Police, Melwin Woolley


LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Detectives in Lakewood have an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in a deadly hit and run Saturday. Melwin Woolley, 37, is accused of hitting and killing Jonathon Furley while trying to evade police.

Melwin Woolley (left) and Jonathon Furley (right) (credit: Lakewood Police Department/CBS)

Officers tried to pull over Woolley near West Colfax Avenue and Lamar Street around 7 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said Woolley refused to stop and kept driving at a high rate of speed.

(credit: Lakewood Police)

According to Lakewood police, the officer immediately turned off their emergency lights and ended the traffic stop once the suspect sped off. Officers said Woolley was still speeding on Colfax Avenue when he hit Jonathon Furley near Benton Street.

Jonathon Furley (credit: CBS)

The suspect eventually crashed into a wall just west of Sheridan Boulevard and ran from the scene. Furley was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Melwin Woolley

Melwin Woolley (credit: Lakewood Police Department)

“Everybody is in shock and we don’t know how to feel right now,” said Heather Davis, Furley’s aunt. “We’re just wanting to know what happened and why hasn’t this person been caught yet.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs. They described Furley as a kind but lost soul who was in between places to live. While he had a long road ahead of him, his priority was always family.

(credit: CBS)

“Jonathon was a human being. He had a family that loved him. His mother is absolutely devastated; his brothers are devastated,” said Davis. “We’re just asking that anybody with information just come forward please.”

Woolley is wanted on suspicion of vehicular homicide, hit and run, vehicular eluding causing death, driving under restraint, no proof of insurance, expired license plates and obscured license plates. If you see him, or know where he might be, call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply