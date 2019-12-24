



– Detectives in Lakewood have an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in a deadly hit and run Saturday. Melwin Woolley, 37, is accused of hitting and killing Jonathon Furley while trying to evade police.

Officers tried to pull over Woolley near West Colfax Avenue and Lamar Street around 7 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said Woolley refused to stop and kept driving at a high rate of speed.

According to Lakewood police, the officer immediately turned off their emergency lights and ended the traffic stop once the suspect sped off. Officers said Woolley was still speeding on Colfax Avenue when he hit Jonathon Furley near Benton Street.

The suspect eventually crashed into a wall just west of Sheridan Boulevard and ran from the scene. Furley was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Everybody is in shock and we don’t know how to feel right now,” said Heather Davis, Furley’s aunt. “We’re just wanting to know what happened and why hasn’t this person been caught yet.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs. They described Furley as a kind but lost soul who was in between places to live. While he had a long road ahead of him, his priority was always family.

“Jonathon was a human being. He had a family that loved him. His mother is absolutely devastated; his brothers are devastated,” said Davis. “We’re just asking that anybody with information just come forward please.”

Woolley is wanted on suspicion of vehicular homicide, hit and run, vehicular eluding causing death, driving under restraint, no proof of insurance, expired license plates and obscured license plates. If you see him, or know where he might be, call 911.