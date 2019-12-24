DENVER (CBS4)– It seems Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone will be staying with the team for a while longer. The Nuggets and Malone have agreed to a contract extension.

Vice Chairman of KSE Josh Kroenke and President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced the extension on Tuesday but didn’t release any details.

A source told CBS4 that the contract extension keeps Malone with the Nuggets through the 2022-2023 season.

“This season and team has been about continuity, with Coach Malone being the first piece of that,” stated Josh Kroenke in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue to have him lead this promising young roster and are excited about what the future holds. Coach Malone has been pivotal in this organization’s success and will continue to be so.”

“We have been very fortunate to have Coach Malone lead our resurgence. His tireless work ethic and passion are clearly reflected in the continued improvement of our roster,” said Tim Connelly in a statement. “We are all extremely excited for him to continue to lead our team as we try to build a championship level organization.”

Through 357 games as Denver’s head coach, Malone has compiled a record of 194-163 (.543), ranking him fourth in franchise history in wins among head coaches.

“I would like to thank Josh, Stan and the entire Kroenke family, along with Tim Connelly and the front office, for continuing to believe and trust in me as their head coach,” Malone said in a statement. “None of this would be possible without the hard work, dedication and trust from our players as well as the entire coaching staff. I’d also like to thank the amazing fans in Denver who have helped make Pepsi Center one of the toughest places to play in the NBA once again. I look forward to continuing our ultimate goal of winning NBA Championships.”

Additional Information from the Denver Nuggets:

Malone is coming off a season in which he led the Nuggets to a 54-28 record, their second-best overall record in franchise history, en route to the #2 seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets also advanced to the second round of the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2008-09. Since Malone took over prior to the 2015-16 season, the Nuggets have improved on their win total by a total of 24 wins (+3 after first season, +7 after second, +6 after third and +8 after fourth), making Denver the only team in the NBA to increase their win total in each of the last four seasons. The Nuggets previously agreed to a contract extension with Coach Malone on Oct. 17, 2018.