DENVER (CBS4) – For the fifth year in a row, two passionate military veterans are doing what they can to make sure those still serving feel appreciated.

Wes Love and Tony Brenning have been friends for more than 25 years. While they initially bonded over their shared military experience, their friendship grew into a mission to thank their fellow servicemen and women.

On Tuesday, they were back at Denver International Airport thanking fellow servicemen and women with free rides home for the holidays.

“We’re here for those who serve. To say thank you to veterans. We’re here for you!” said Love.

The pair initially called themselves Boots 66, but without a 501c3 and no way to legally collect donations, they were forced to abandon a formal name. To them, a minor hurdle for what they wanted to accomplish.

“We get things done. We don’t go to meetings and sit there forever we get up and go do it,” said Love.

Over the years, Love and Brenning have participated in countless ceremonies for those killed in action. In the last five years, they decided they wanted to do more to pay tribute to those still serving.

“We didn’t get a chance to thank the ones that are in the graveyards, so we figured we’d have a chance to thank the ones that are still active. Still alive,” Love continued. “You are walking in the shoes that we walked in so we know where you’re coming from.”

Twice a year, on the day before Thanksgiving and the day before Christmas, the two friends set up shop at Denver International Airport. Tuesday night was no different.

While things were quiet in general at DIA, Love and Brenning were keeping busy.

“He has this great big hook that he goes out there and hooks people and brings ‘em over. He’s real good at that!” Love said of Brenning.

Brenning was dressed as Santa, hoping to let people know what they were doing. With their own funds every year, their primary goal is to help military members by providing free rides from the airport.

They also have cards passengers can sign thanking military members. With the amount they collect, they’ve been able to hand out, on average, around 10,000 between Thanksgiving and Christmas every year.

“It’s super motivational for me as a young Marine,” said Peter Schunk, a member of the Marine Corps.

Brenning and Love stopped Schunk who was with his family at the airport. While he didn’t need a ride, they gave him one of the cards they had collected from the community.

“I have a card, a greeting card from Colorado residents is my understanding. I haven’t read it yet but I’m looking forward to it. I never thought I’d get one of these,” said Schunk.

It was an emotional gesture for Schunk. Others were left short of words, wondering why there weren’t more people like Love and Brenning.

“I mean, this is the way it should be, the fact that we don’t do this all the time and it takes guys like this to be out here on their own dime making this happen? We should all be doing this,” said James Willis, a retired military member.

After five years, Love and Brenning anticipate they have provided free rides to more than 40 active and inactive military members. It can be a lot of work with just two people but the pair have a unique bond which keeps them going.

“We’re just two local jokers that wanna do things for the vets!” Laughed Wes.

While there is no way to directly help their cause, they have made it clear they have no plans to stop saying, ‘thank you for your service’.