CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos wife received DaeSean Hamilton joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at The ViewHouse Centennial on Monday night. Hamilton, who is in his second year out of Penn State, had a career high 65 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the season in the Broncos win over the Lions on Sunday.

“It was a great game, happy we got the win. I had a great time yesterday,” said Hamilton.

“It seemed like wherever I was on the field or coming out of breaks Drew (Lock) was right there ready to deliver the ball right on the money,” said Hamilton of his performance.

Hamilton has had an up-and-down season, but was able to put it all together in Sunday’s win.

“It was a good feeling. I feel like I got the monkey off my back,” said Hamilton of scoring his first touchdown of the season and having a career day.

“It was more just me taking advantage of my opportunity.”

Hamilton and the Broncos will look to finish the season on a high note when they host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday at Mile High. With a win, the Broncos will finish the season having won four of their last five games.