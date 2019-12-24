Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Bigsby’s Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant is ringing in 2020 with a roaring 20’s-inspired New Year’s Eve party. The urban winery in RiNo is hosting the party for the third year in a revitalized, historic warehouse that dates back to 1886.
The party is 21+ and guests are asked to dress in 1920’s attire. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are $125 per person for general admission.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit bigsbysfolly.com.